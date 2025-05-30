College Football Fans Erupt With Rage Over Major Game, Outrage Is 100% Justified

The kick time of the Alabama/Wisconsin game was announced Thursday, and it might have fans ready to revolt.

The Crimson Tide traveled to Madison in 2024 for one of the biggest non-conference games of the year. Now, did it go well for the Badgers?

No, they got dog walked by Alabama, but the city was still on fire. Now, the Badgers will return the favor by traveling to Tuscaloosa for a September 13th showdown.

Unfortunately, the start time is a disaster.

Alabama/Wisconsin kick time is peak insanity.

Instead of playing under the lights like everyone expected due to the game being on ESPN or ABC, the exact opposite is happening.

The game is kicking off at 11:00 a.m. local time in Tuscaloosa and noon EST.

Absolute joke.

Fans crave major non-conference games, and there's nothing that hits like a night game between major programs.

This is beyond pathetic, and I know I'm not alone in my thinking. Many people feel the exact same way.

I'm voting in 2028 for any candidate who vows to ban noon EST kickoffs for major college football games, especially non-conference games. That's a platform we should all be able to get behind.

College football is always fun, but you can't even put into words what night games are like. They take things to a completely different level, and I think I speak for a lot of people when I say the Badgers going to Tuscaloosa for an 11:00 a.m. kick is a joke.

Alabama fans are upset. I'm upset, and I'm sure Wisconsin fans planning on attending the game are also upset.

I was seriously considering going. Now, I'm not so sure. Just doesn't seem worth it if I can't get the full T-Town experience.

What do you think of early start times for major games? Embrace your inner rage and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.