Alabama Football Viciously Attacked On Social Media After Scheduling Change

College football fans don't seem overly impressed that Alabama's scheduled series against West Virginia has been canceled.

The Mountaineers and Crimson Tide were slated to play in 2026 and 2027. However, that's no longer happening.

WVU announced the following, in part, on Tuesday:

"West Virginia and Alabama have mutually agreed to cancel the two-game football series between the schools that was set to take place during the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Crimson Tide were scheduled to visit Milan Puskar Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, while the Mountaineers were to play in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2027. The cancellation of the two-game series enables West Virginia to modify its nonconference football slate to align with a scheduling philosophy that is prominent in today's college football. The schedule change will result in an additional home game for WVU in 2027 and bring added stability to future schedules."

Fans react to Alabama/West Virginia series being canceled.

The reality is, the cancellation is simply a reflection of the current times in college football. The SEC is expanding to nine conference games (about time!), and it's logically sound for Alabama to make some changes. It also makes sense for WVU to not want to get boat raced.

Yet, that didn't stop people from raging on social media.

To be clear, I highly doubt Alabama is scared to play West Virginia. That's a comical thought for my brain to even try to process.

The changes are simply a casualty of an ever-changing college football landscape and climate. The SEC moving to nine conference games is something to be applauded.

It's also something that's going to spark some collateral damage, and that's what fans are now experiencing.

Yet, it's absolutely hilarious watching WVU fans put their spin on the situation. Go off, kings! This is the energy that keeps college football fans warm at night, and I can't get enough of it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.