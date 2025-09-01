Humiliating Video Of Alabama Players Goes Viral Following FSU Loss, Will Enrage Fans: WATCH

Alabama fans might want to look away from the screen if they don't want to smash their computer.

Crimson Tide fans are down bad and in a dark place after opening the season with a 31-17 loss to Florida State.

It feels like the empire Nick Saban built is teetering on the brink of absolute collapse with Kalen DeBoer at the helm. Opening the season with a loss to the Seminoles sounded the alert sirens for Alabama fans.

DeBoer had a disappointing year one. Now, it looks like he's trending in the wrong direction. Fans are livid, and I can guarantee they will only get angrier from here.

Alabama dancing video goes viral.

A video has caught fire on social media, and it pretty much perfectly sums up what's wrong with the modern college and social media cultures.

A TikTok was shared less than two weeks prior to the pathetic loss of a bunch of Crimson Tide players dancing in the locker room. The account that shared it - @wood2dacasa - appears to be run by Alabama star Ryan Williams.

Why focus on just winning games when you can chase clout and online likes? You can check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I might sound like an old man yelling at the clouds, but I don't care. This Alabama program is cooked if this how the team publicly presents *AND* loses on the field. Winning cures all. Fans will put up with a lot as long as the team leaves the field with a victory on Saturdays in the fall.

Alabama didn't just lose to Florida State. They looked terrible. Now, they're getting crushed because players, apparently, love to dance for attention online. The Crimson Tide might need someone to return who can rule with an iron fist.

My opinion is backed up by a ton of people in the comments:

Sooooooo who’s here after the loss 😂

Sabon era is officially over😭‼️

If we lose I’m blaming this

Nick Saban would’ve had yall doing up downs and bear crawls for 8hrs straight for this. Got that NIL money and don’t care about playing good now.

Where Saban when you need him

Nick wouldn’t tolerated this 💀

All this to lose to an unranked Florida state

Should’ve went over the play book instead of dancing 😂

Saban would neva allow this lol

Nick Saban built the most powerful football program in the history of the sport. Now, Alabama has players filming locker room TikTok dance videos and losing to unranked Florida State. It's a new day in Tuscaloosa, and that's not a positive. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.