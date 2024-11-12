AJ McCarron Tells Hilarious Story About Alabama Player Pooping In Kicker's Shoe After Kick-Six Loss At Auburn

The infamous ‘Kick-Six’ game between Alabama and Auburn may have happened over a decade ago at this point, but we're still hearing new stories about what many would argue is the most memorable college football game of the 21st century.

The latest chapter in the story from 2013 comes from then-Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, and it involves someone defecating in another man's shoe.

While everyone remembers Auburn's Chris Davis scoring the game-winning touchdown after catching Adam Griffith's missed field goal and taking it to the house as time expired in the fourth quarter, that missed field goal attempt was one of many misses for the Crimson Tide that afternoon in Auburn.

Cade Foster missed a 44-yard field goal attempt on Alabama's opening drive, missed from 33 yards early in the fourth quarter, and had a field goal blocked with 2:32 left in regulation that would have given the Tide a 31-21 lead at the time.

With McCarron being the holder, he had a front-row seat to each of Foster's misses that day. Griffith was tapped to kick the potential game-winner from 57 yards given he had the bigger leg, but McCarron wasn't the placeholder on what turned into Griffith's game-losing attempt.

While most of the world only remembers Griffith's miss, at least one player inside the Alabama locker room took way more issue with Foster missing three field goals, and they let him know how he really felt by pooping in Foster's shoe the very next day.

"Cade is a great dude, love him to death, but not a very good kicker," McCarron explained on the latest episode of ‘McCready and Siskey.’ "He showed up Sunday, the next day, and we're doing our sprints, and he goes to put his shoe on in the locker room and all you hear is ‘aww, what’s this, who did this?' and everyone starts coming around, he pulls his white sock out of his shoe, and it's covered in sh-t. Somebody done sh-t in his shoe, and filled it up."

Word about the shoe quickly got to Nick Saban, Alabama's head coach at the time, and he was less than pleased with what took place.

"I remember going into the team meeting and somebody said, I think it was Saban, was like ‘somebody better fu-king confess to this sh-t in the shoe, we’re not going to have this sh-t and if you don't want to come fu-king confess I'm going to get samples and test everybody's DNA!'"

McCarron telling the story, and laughing uncontrollably, begins at the 1:13:50 mark below. It's the definition of a must-watch video.