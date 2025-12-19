Alabama, Oklahoma Drop Epic Hype Videos Ahead Of Playoff Showdown, Will Have Fans Going Wild: WATCH

Alabama and Oklahoma play Friday night in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and Oklahoma are amping up fans ahead of a Friday night showdown.

The Crimson Tide and Sooners play in Norman in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. Hype is off the charts.

The Sooners beat Alabama 23-21 on November 15th, and now they're running it back with much higher stakes.

Win and survive. Lose and the season is over.

This is what college football is all about.

Alabama and Oklahoma release awesome hype videos for playoff game.

You can't have a major college football game without some great hype content for the fans. You have to get the adrenaline pumping long before kickoff. Both teams released awesome hype videos to set the stage for what's coming Friday night.

You can check out both videos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Alabama:

Oklahoma:

Yeah, I'd say that's going to get the job done for the hardcore and casual fans. Two SEC programs battling it out in the playoff and two great hype videos.

What more could fans want? This is what we wait all season for, and the playoff is finally here. It's one hell of a first game to get the ball rolling.

You can catch Alabama/Oklahoma at 8:00 EST on ABC and ESPN. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.