Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Savagely Crushed After Latest Loss

Social media is torching Kalen DeBoer after Alabama lost to Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide fell on the road in Knoxville 24-17 to the Volunteers, and Alabama is now sitting at 5-2. Despite the fact most teams would be more than happy with that record, Alabama fans expect national titles.

There's no question fans are incredibly disappointed, and to make matters worse, DeBoer could have easily also lost to South Carolina.

To say college football fans are stunned by Alabama's fall would be an understatement, and that was on full display Saturday night.

College football fans rip Kalen DeBoer after Alabama loses to Tennessee.

Fans took to social media to air complaints and thoughts on DeBoer's performance in Tuscaloosa. To the surprise of nobody, people aren't impressed by what's happening with the Crimson Tide.

Check out some of the reactions and complaints about the state of Alabama football below, and then let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's just a little sample of the reactions and tweets floating around X at the moment, and it's not hard to understand why fans feel the way they do.

Losing happens. It's the nature of the beast. Every team is eventually going to stumble and suffer a loss. Nobody can stay undefeated forever.

Having said that, how a team loses matters, and Alabama looks so wildly undisciplined that it's hard to believe the team is only one season removed from Nick Saban. There's nonstop bonehead penalties, seemingly a lack of effort at times, and Jalen Milroe's play since halftime of the Georgia game has been terrible.

The team has losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee, and DeBoer is damn lucky the situation isn't worse. Fans are clearly livid. I don't blame them. I would be too.

Next up is a solid Missouri team. Expect unprecedented meltdowns if the Tide drop that game. Let me know your thoughts on the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.