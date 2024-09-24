Alabama Snaps Historic Streak Ahead Of Georgia Game, Spotlights Nick Saban's Greatness

Alabama is a home underdog for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Crimson Tide will take the field Saturday night in Tuscaloosa against the Georgia Bulldogs, and are currently a 2.5-point underdog.

It's always rare to hear Alabama isn't favored to win on the road. It's become virtually unheard of for a home game, and one stat proves just how rare it is.

Georgia favored to beat Alabama

Georgia being favored over Alabama is the first time the Crimson Tide have been a home underdog since a 2007 game against LSU, according to ESPN.

The Tide had been favored in 90 straight home games going into Saturday. To put it in perspective, George W. Bush was the President the last time Alabama was expected to lose at home.

There's probably many people reading this right now who are too young to remember W, or not even born yet.

More than anything, this incredible streak being snapped signifies what kind of powerhouse Nick Saban built in Tuscaloosa.

Winning wasn't the norm. It was the expectation every time one of his teams took the field, and that's why he won six national titles with the Crimson Tide.

He oversaw the greatest powerhouse and juggernaut in the history of college football. The team went through four different Presidents between being a home underdog again.

It's a mind-boggling thing to sit back and think about.

Now, fans wait to see if the Crimson Tide can pull off an upset under the lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Let me know your predictions for the game at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.