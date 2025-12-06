This Alabama Team Isn’t CFP Worthy, And The Last Month Proved It. This Isn’t Just About The SEC Championship

ATLANTA — Alabama, which got hammered by Georgia 28-7 Saturday in the SEC Championship game, finds itself in a very bad predicament, and maybe the CFP committee should've noticed something was off with this team over a month ago.

While both Notre Dame and Miami sat at home watching, Kalen DeBoer was trying to get his team on the scoreboard in the third quarter, trailing 21-0.

The only aspect of this game that mattered was the fate of Alabama when it came to the college football playoff. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the CFP committee should have seen enough. But, there is a much bigger problem looming if the folks sitting inside a room at the Gaylord Resort in Grapevine, Texas decide Alabama isn't worthy enough for the playoff.

I can almost assure you that if a team that participates in the SEC championship gets left out because of a loss in Atlanta, it will change the landscape of conference title games moving forward. There will be no reason for teams that are in the playoff before kickoff, to then risk a spot in the postseason because of a loss.

So, as multiple folks pointed out to OutKick postgame, there is a lot riding on this decision by the committee.

Heading into the game, most wanted to push the narrative that Kalen DeBoer's squad was safe in the postseason, given the extra game being played shouldn't hurt their chances.

For all the past games that turned into classics, there was nothing about this game that gave any sort of feel that fans were paying for a ‘big game’

As Georgia took a 14-0 lead into the halftime locker room, I would imagine plenty of fans watching from home were feeling the lack of energy. Maybe it came off differently on television, but the SEC might find itself with a perception problem down the road that needs action.

But don't worry, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer was prepared postgame to lobby enough that it might actually help his team over the next twelve hours.

"If this game applies to and takes away from our résumé, I don't think that's right. I really don't. I think precedence has been set. I don't know how you can go into a conference Playoff game when you're the No. 1 seed, did all these things throughout the year, and playing in this game against one of the top teams in the country, as well, how that can hurt you and keep you out of the Playoff."

But, I'm sorry, the CFP committee has said numerous times now that teams aren't going to get rewarded for what they did against a previously ranked squad, right? Pretty sure they did not give Vanderbilt praise for destroying Tennessee last weekend, because the Vols were no longer ranked.

Yes, that was a real explanation. So, how can you give Alabama credit for wins over Tennessee and Missouri? You can't sorry, that's on the committee, not anyone else.

If the playoff committee was truly judging this Alabama team, it would see that this squad has not been the same since defeating Georgia earlier this season in Athens. There is nothing about what we've witnessed over the past month that screams ‘national championship contender’ to me.

"I'm here to win a SEC Championship. If you lose by one or you lose by more, it's still a loss," DeBoer said postgame. That's what I was caring about. We're here to win a SEC Championship. We can't get worried about how much do we lose by..."

Conferences Are Going To Need A Switch On Title Games

We are headed down the road towards a change in the playoff format. Whether that be sixteen teams or even 24 will depend on how greedy the playoff gets, along with ESPN and Disney.

And, if the conferences still want to put on these championship weekends, we need something else to quench our thirst when it comes to competition. In past years, I've witnessed the parking lots full over eight hours before kickoff, with fans tailgating and cornhole ‘Fan Fare’ being packed to the brim.

Not this year, and even though it was a pretty full house inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, I would guess there were at least 10,000 empty seats scattered across the upper deck. As Alabama struggled to gain a first down in the second half, the red seats started to become clearer in the Crimson Tide' section.

We should obviously give this Alabama team credit for what it accomplished during that four-game winning streak against ranked opponents. But, we should also hold it accountable for what we've seen in recent weeks.

If Auburn wasn't so inept on offense, the Tigers most likely would have beaten Alabama last weekend on the plains. On Saturday afternoon, the Georgia Bulldogs suffocated the Tide to death, and maybe it should cost them a playoff spot.

Would The CFP Committee Really Hold It Against Alabama?

The problem is that the CFP committee has been all over the place when it comes to its thought process on each round of weekly rankings. None of it has made sense, while trying to give credit to teams like Oregon and Alabama for winning on the road in what it deemed hostile environments.

Oh, and the committee did this as a way to justify the record of the home team. Come on, this is what we're doing now? While holding a straight face, you're going to tell me Alabama is one of the best 12 teams in college football?

I'm sorry, I don't buy it, and I've seen this team play three times in person this season. There were two things that transpired after Alabama defeated Georgia in Athens earlier this season. One, Georgia has gotten tremendously better. Two, Alabama looked good, but has regressed since beating Tennessee in Tuscaloosa.

Obviously, there are going to be plenty of people who think Alabama's resume' heading into this SEC championship was enough. The title game should not be a punishment, but a reward. You'll hear it all over the next 14 hours.

But, did that really look like a team that could beat Notre Dame on a neutral field? Heck, that team could get smoked on the road at Oregon.

I thought entering this stadium on Saturday afternoon that Alabama deserved to be in the playoff, and that nothing besides a massive loss should keep them out.

I just didn't expect the Tide to not show a pulse until the 12:24 mark of the fourth quarter. Sorry Alabama, you don't deserve a postseason spot. I don't care that you scored a few fourth quarter points.