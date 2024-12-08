Social Media Erupts With Anger To Keep Alabama Out Of Playoff

College football fans want to sweep Alabama into the trash.

The College Football Playoff committee will reveal its bracket for the inaugural 12-team playoff in the coming hours and everyone has a big question at the top of their minds:

Will Alabama beat out SMU to get a spot in the Playoff?

College football fans want Alabama to miss the playoff.

Only the committee knows the answer to that right now following Clemson beating the Mustangs, but judging from the reactions on social media, fans want to see the Crimson Tide left out in the cold.

Now, will Alabama actually miss out on a playoff spot to SMU after the Mustangs lost to Clemson in the ACC title game?

Your guess is as good as mine. As of right now, it certainly appears to be trending in that direction. SMU is a significant favorite in the gambling odds to make it over the Crimson Tide.

Does that guarantee anything? No, but it does show what oddsmakers are thinking.

What we do know for sure is, social media is going to erupt if the Crimson Tide make the Playoff. Fans are going to be livid, and there will certainly be justification for the outrage.

It would mean SMU was punished for losing a tight conference game. At that point, what's the incentive to play in a conference championship? Make it make sense.

