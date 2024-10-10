Al Michaels Wastes Another Big Play With Snooze-Worthy Call

Al Michaels' Five Hour Energy wore off before the end of the first half of Thursday night's game between the Niners and Seahawks.

No one in football can make a 76-yard touchdown sound like a total snoozefest like ‘Sleepy’ Al. Michaels spoiled a big score by Deebo Samuel in the second quarter to put the Niners up 10-0.

Michaels, sounding caught off guard, slowly captured the big-play moment, which deserved more electricity than Al had to offer.

For the sake of NFL fans, it's time for Michaels to call it a career. He was also compared to the dreaded Bob Costas, the latter of whom has been putting up stinkers in the MLB postseason.

LISTEN:

The Amazon announcer was back at it on the next drive after Seattle fumbled the ball away, lacking any enthusiasm and letting down Niners Nation.

Reactions to Michael's performance on Thursday night were poor, calling for the legend's retirement after another uninspired outing on the mic.

Kirk Herbstreit at least deserves better than this.

The man is a legend, but at 79 years old, Al is definitely phoning it in for a paycheck. You can't blame the guy, but NFL fans deserve more energy behind the mic for marquee games.

