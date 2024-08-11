A’ja Wilson Praises Teammate As ‘That B*tch’ In Postgame Interview

Team USA women's basketball star A'ja Wilson should chew on a soap bar after dropping dirty language on the international stage.

USA faced Team France for Olympic gold in women's basketball Sunday. The ladies faced heavy pressure, looking to follow the men's team winning gold in a spectacular victory.

Also, having won gold in their last seven appearances in the finale, USWNT faced a solid chance of winning.

As OutKick's Dan Zaksheske wrote after the game, France surprised the United States and pushed the Yanks until the final buzzer.

Wilson and the USWNT defeated France 67-66. The game nearly went to OT after Gabby Williams' Hail Mary shot to finish the game was ruled as two points.

Kahleah Copper turned on the clutch gene, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter after a dormant first three periods.

A'ja Wilson praised Copper in the post-game interview and gave her a compliment that could only make sense in the 2020s.

Wilson was asked to describe Copper's reliable performance in one word.

She not only went over the count but also flashed colorful language. Sacre bleu.

"That b***h," Wilson said, essentially meaning Copper is an "aspirational figure" to Wilson.

WATCH:

A reigning WNBA MVP, A'ja Wilson also earned MVP honors on Sunday after finishing with Wilson 21 points and 13 rebounds.

"We just knew what we had to do," Wilson added. "We believed in each other, and that's the greatest thing about it."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com