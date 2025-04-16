AJ Storr Will Play For His Eighth Program In Eight Years After Transferring To Ole Miss

Players jumping from school to school, year after year, has become the norm in the era of the transfer portal. Plenty of student athletes across the country in just about every sport imaginable will end their college careers at a different school than the one they started at.

This is certainly the case for college basketball player AJ Storr, who should be considered the certified king of not only the transfer portal, but moving in general.

Storr has committed to play at Ole Miss for the 2025-26 season after entering the transfer portal after one season at Kansas. Prior to his one-year stint with the Jayhawks, he began his college career at St. John's before transferring to Wisconsin, where he had his most successful season on the hardwood.

So, when Storr arrives in Oxford to play for the Rebels, that'll be his fourth college in just as many years. From New York, to Wisconsin, to Kansas, to Mississippi is a lot of moving for anyone, let alone a high-level college hoops player.

Storr isn't exactly just ‘anyone' when it comes to moving; one could say he's used to it.

The 6-foot-7 Illinois native began his high school career at Kankakee High School in his home state. From there, he moved to Arizona with his father and played for both Bishop Gorman High School and AZ Compass Prep before making a quick stop in Bradenton, Florida, to attend IMG Academy.

This makes Storr a member of the four schools in the four-year club, not once, but twice.

Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard has to be hoping that yet another new environment for Storr won't take too much getting used to seeing as how he's managed to adjust not once, but seven times prior before landing in Oxford.

Storr will join an Ole Miss team fresh off its second Sweet Sixteen appearance in school history.