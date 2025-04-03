Infamous Bust Stuns College Basketball World With Major Career Decision, Is A Cautionary Tale

AJ Storr is, once again, looking for a new team.

The Kansas forward/guard is entering the transfer report after a single season with the Jayhawks in Lawrence.

The news was first reported by and confirmed on Storr's Instagram story.

He will now search for his eighth team in as many years, which is almost impossible to believe.

AJ Storr is a cautionary tale.

More than anything, Storr has become a cautionary tale and poster child of everything wrong with the college basketball world.

He had a standout 2023-24 season with the Wisconsin Badgers after transferring from St. John's, then reportedly demanded $1 million in NIL money, transferred to Kansas for an unknown sum of money…..and watched his career collapse.

The grass isn't always greener on the other side. Let's take a look at his stats over the past two seasons:

2023-24 with the Wisconsin Badgers: 16.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 43.4% from the field and played an average of 28.8 minutes a game with 36 starts.

2024-25 with the Kansas Jayhawks: 6.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 38.4% from the field, averaged 15.7 minutes per game and started just four games.

Storr chased a bag of money, and watched his NBA future and college status collapse over the course of a single season.

There was a span of games from February 24th through March 13th when Storr played double-digit minutes just once - an OT win over UCF in the Big 12 Tournament.

That's one hell of a fall from grace for the former All-Big Ten star. It turns out assuming there's always a better deal elsewhere doesn't always end well.

Storr went from being a legit force to be reckoned with to a bust. It's that simple. Now, his NIL valuation is a fraction of what it was after dominating in the Big Ten. Best of luck to him wherever he goes, because the money almost certainly isn't going to be pouring in again.