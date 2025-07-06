AJ McCarron Rips Florida State's Trash-Talking Quarterback After Wild Comments About Alabama

Thomas Castellanos only won four games while under center at Boston College a season ago, but after transferring to Florida State, the quarterback has found an abundance of confidence and has made it clear that he's not shying away from any situation.

After going 2-10 last season, FSU will open up the 2025 campaign against Alabama in what will likely be a very tall order for the Seminoles, but don't tell Castellanos that.

Speaking with On3's Pete Nakos in June, Castellanos threw multiple shots at the Crimson Tide.

"I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me," Castellanos said. "And then the ACC. I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I'm with a squad."

Those are some mighty strong words, no matter who is saying them, let alone when they are coming from a quarterback looking to revitalize his career while joining an FSU team that only won two games a year ago.

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, along with everyone else in Tuscaloosa, took notice of Castellanos' comments, and he did not shy away from letting the FSU quarterback know how ridiculous they are.

"Where do you even start?" McCarron said on The Dynasty podcast. "You're going to a team that was 17th out of 17 teams in the ACC. You're leaving a team and lost the starting job where you finished ninth in the ACC. Listen, I'm all for confidence, but this is stupidity."

"You just added fuel to the fire," McCarron continued. "Brother, I promise you, I wouldn't want to be you the first game of the year. I don't care how well you can run, how well you can throw it. Once you stand in that pocket and get hit a couple times – that accuracy that dipped, that cost you the starting job – you'd better find it quick this offseason and during that game, because it ain't gonna be good."

It may only be July, but we're certainly not complaining about the back-and-forth going on between Alabama and Florida State with the college football season fast approaching.

The Alabama-Florida State game will be played in Tallahassee on Aug. 30, but with just how confident Castellanos is, it's fair to assume he wouldn't have changed his approach even if the 'Noles were heading into enemy territory in Week 1.