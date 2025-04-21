AJ Brown Issues Incredibly Corny Threat After Car Gets Stolen In Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is approaching royalty status in the City of Brotherly Love after helping lead the franchise to a Super Bowl in February, a game in which he caught a touchdown pass. Just because you're a superstar in the city doesn't mean you automatically avoid everyday crime, and Brown experienced just that over the weekend when he woke up to his car missing on Monday morning.

The stolen vehicle was reportedly located in Camden, New Jersey, and a suspect was put into custody, but not until after Brown jumped on social media to issue a corny threat to whoever it was who stole his car.

"Come on Philly, come one man, you stole my whip last night," Brown said in a since-deleted video posted on X and Instagram. "I'll make a deal with you bro, which I'm going to find out soon, just bring the whip back bro. I won't press charges, just bring the whip back, and you can go about your day. But if I find you, it's going to be what it's going to be, and I'm going to come into the interrogation room, and I might see about you, I'm on that."

It sounds like Brown has watched his fair share of ‘Law and Order’ episodes thinking he's going to go into the interrogation room and have a word with a suspect.

"You were smooth with it though. Pulled up at 3:42, you got up out of there at 3:45, you’re fast on your feet. I’m going to show you how fast I am on my feet. Real talk. This is about to get done today," he continued.

Former teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson jumped in on the action on social media and joked with Brown that he wouldn't ever see his car again based on his own experience of having his car stolen from the area back in 2023 after an Eagles playoff win.