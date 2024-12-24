South Carolina Football Team Scores Massive QB Update

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is probably popping bottles of champagne to celebrate his new QB addition.

Former Ohio State QB Air Noland announced Monday night that he's taking his talents from Columbus to the Gamecocks in Columbia.

He has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2024. You can check out his official announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Air Noland transfers from Ohio State to South Carolina.

For those who might have forgotten, Air Noland was supposed to be the next big time player for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day's staff convinced him to commit over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah and several other major programs.

The consensus top-10 QB recruit ultimately landed with the Buckeyes, and he didn't last long. It's not too different from Quinn Ewers also taking a redshirt and then dipping out.

Why is he leaving? There are likely many reasons, but the Buckeyes are also grooming former five-star recruit Julian Sayin to be QB1 and five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair is a member of the incoming class. There's only so much room for QBs on the roster, and Air Noland must have thought he was about to be the odd man out.

As for South Carolina, Beamer just landed himself a legit QB prospect with plenty of potential. The young man had so many suitors coming out of high school because he's ridiculously talented. Now, he's stacking up talent in the QB room.

Starting LaNorris Sellers will remain the starter in 2025 and then could end up leaving for the NFL after his redshirt sophomore season. That would mean Noland would sit for another year developing and then could be the runaway favorite to be the starting QB for Shane Beamer's program.

It's best to have options, and that's exactly what the South Carolina coach now has.

What do you think of the transfer addition? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.