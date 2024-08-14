Air Force Drops Insanely Pro-America Uniform Reveal: VIDEO

Air Force might have the best uniform reveal of the year, and it's only August.

Uniform reveals have become incredibly popular over the past few years. Teams use reveals to hype up fans and set the tone for a major game.

Navy, Army and Air Force are known for always bringing the heat and tying history into whatever special uniforms they might be wearing.

Well, the Falcons have one of the coolest uniform reveals you'll ever see.

Air Force unveils badass uniforms for game against Navy.

Air Force dropped an awesome uniform reveal Tuesday for its uniforms for the October 5th game against Navy. The video is epic from the start through the finish as it shows combat footage and shines a light on the uniforms honoring the Air Force Special Operations Command.

Check out the truly awesome video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Falcons wrote the following about all the different parts of the uniform:

The uniform combination has a number of key elements highlighting areas of the AFSOC mission. The helmet features the official emblem of AFSOC. The back bumper of the helmet highlights AFSOC’s motto, "Any Place, Any Time, Anywhere." A sticker on the back of the helmet highlights the Air Force Special Tactics logo with a lightning bolt, green feet, and dagger, representing the "First there, that others may live" community. The front bumper of the helmet features the Special Tactics Combat Control motto "First There." The jersey name plate on the right chest features each player’s name. The right sleeve is adorned with an American flag, while the left showcases one of three different badges representative of Air Force Special Tactics. The red swoosh on the jersey and pants, along with the red outline in the numbers, are a tip of the cap to the scarlet beret worn by Special Tactics Combat Controllers. On the back of the jersey will be AFSOC in the traditional nameplate. The pants will feature a dagger, a symbol of special operations, on the left leg and the Special Tactics Combat Control motto "First There" on the right leg.

We've all seen some cool uniforms over the years. These uniforms and the reveal that came with them is without a question among the best.

For those of you who don't know, Air Force Special Operations is an absurdly capable group of highly-elite military units.

Combat Controllers are responsible for fusing air power with the men on the ground, and have the ability to kill more people on the battlefield as a single individual on the ground than anyone else in the history of war.

You can listen to former 24th STS Dan Schilling explain why in the video below (make sure to hit the follow button on Instagram for more pro-America/pro-military content).

The Navy SEALs, Army Rangers and Delta Force get a lot of attention, but Air Force Spec. Ops. is fully of incredible warriors, and they'll be honored with Air Force's AFSOC uniforms October 5th against Navy. These uniforms are downright dirty in the best of ways. Props to the Falcons for one of the coolest uniform reveals we've ever seen. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.