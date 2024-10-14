Lions Announce Major Update After Aidan Hutchinson's Gruesome Injury

The Detroit Lions announced a positive update Monday morning about Aidan Hutchinson's health.

The star defensive end and elite pass rusher suffered an incredibly gruesome lower body injury during a blowout win against the Cowboys.

It was immediately clear that the situation was very serious and both teams huddled around Hutchinson until he was carted off the field and rushed to a hospital.

Lions announced update on Aidan Hutchinson after injury.

The team announced Monday morning that Hutchinson underwent successful surgery after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula.

"Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play at this time," the statement reads, in part.

The speculation was that Hutchinson suffered a tibia and fibula injury as soon as people got a look at the replay of his leg appearing to snap.

The speculation was that Hutchinson suffered a tibia and fibula injury as soon as people got a look at the replay of his leg appearing to snap.

Now, the team has confirmed that's exactly what happened, and he had a successful surgery to start what will be a very long road to recovery.

Fans shouldn't expect to see Hutchinson back on the field for a significant amount of time.

It's great news the surgery went well and he'll soon be returning home. Fans across the league are pulling for him to make a full recovery, and we can't wait to see him make his return whenever that might eventually happen.