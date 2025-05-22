Aidan Hutchinson Announces He's Baaaack From Broken Leg Injuries

Despite the fact he suffered a gruesome break of his fibula and tibia last October, Aidan Hutchinson was promising to play in the Super Bowl if the Detroit Lions made it. The Lions didn't make it, but if they do this coming season, the premier edge rusher should be ready to go.

Because he's ready to go now.

Hutchinson Was On Record Pace

Hutchinson told reporters on Thursday he has been "fully cleared" for football activities.

That is great news for Hutchinson, who played only five games last season. And it's great news for the Lions because, in his third season, Hutchinson was starting to look like he'd figured everything out.

He had 7.5 sacks and 17 hits on the quarterback in those five games. That's a lot. Hutchinson was on pace go beyond the 20-sack mark.

That's notable because the single-season sack record is 22.5 by Michael Strahan in 2001 and J.J. Watt in 2021.

‘Most Excited’ Hutchinson Has Been

So Hutchinson is obviously fired up about picking up where he left off.

"It's great," Hutchinson said. "I got cleared a while back and now I'm just rolling with the boys now. It feels like I'm back to being myself again.

"And, yeah, I'm looking forward to the season. I think this is the most excited I've been for OTAs in my life. This is the biggest hiatus I've had without playing ball. So I am, I'm pumped."

The timing for Hutchinson to be "fully cleared" is important because he is extension eligible and probably would love to get a deal that pays him in line with the top edge rushers in the NFL.

The problem for Hutchinson is he now has an injury history narrative that could work against him in negotiations. And the Lions exercised their fifth-year option on him so he is signed through the 2026 season.

Contract Status Comes Into Focus

The team might just decide to wait and see what happens in 2025, understanding that if Hutchinson truly is the player he was looking like early last season, they are going to pay a very high price for him next offseason – probably higher than this offseason.

What the Lions opt to do on the contract front may speak to whether they truly believe Hutchinson is back 100 percent without actually seeing him back in a game.