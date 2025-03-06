AHL's Tucson Roadrunners Celebrate OT Winner With Some Rough Stuff

The Arizona Coyotes may have left the Copper State, but there's still some pro hockey to be found thanks to the Tucson Roadrunners, and boy, did they put on a show recently.

The Roadrunners are the former AHL affiliate of the Coyotes (yes; Roadrunners and Coyotes) and are now the top farm team of the Utah Hockey Club, the hockey assets of which once belonged to the Coyotes.

Got that? Good.

Now, a video has been making the rounds on social media that was actually from a game last month that ended in wild fashion between the Roadrunners and the Abbotsford Canucks (no points for guessing who their NHL affiliate is) on February 23.

The two teams actually played against each other the night before with taking a 3-2 win in regulation, and this one needed an extra frame to decide a winner with the teams tied 3-3.

A minute into OT Tucson's Andrew Agozzino found himself barreling into the Canucks zone with the game on his stick.

He buried the overtime winner… then just started dropping Canucks like it was his job.

How about that one? What a way to cap things off.

I re-watched that video a bunch of times and I cannot for the life of me figure out what set Agozzino off. I didn't see any contact from the neutral zone in.

Maybe something was said — I don't know — but whatever it was, he wanted to make anyone with a Johnny Canuck crest on the front of their sweater pay.

For his troubles, Agozzino was slapped with a ten-minute misconduct — which was probably just to get something on the scoresheet given the game was over — and he was the only player penalized in the altercation.

But he got the last laugh. That goal led to Agozinno being named the first star of the game.