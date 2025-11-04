Hockey Broadcaster Caught Singing on Hot Mic in Hilarious Halloween Game Moment

In the world of broadcasting, few things can get you fired faster than flapping your gums on a mic you didn't realize was hot.

I mean, I remember being taught in a college broadcasting class that if there's even a microphone in the room to assume it's hot, lest you embarrass yourself or get led out of the building with your desk contents hastily thrown in a box.

Still, this can trip up even the most seasoned broadcasters, as was the case for one minor league hockey play-by-play announcer.

Fortunately, things ended about as harmlessly as they possibly could.

According to Daily Mail, Aaron Sims, the play-by-play announcer for the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals — the top affiliate of the Nashville Predators — was calling a Halloween game against the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

It's pretty hard not to get caught up in the spirit of Halloween, and that seems to be what happened to Sims when the AHLTV on FloHockey broadcast went into a break.

However, Sims was very fortunate that instead of catching him saying something awful, it caught him doing something that was borderline wholesome: singing.

Sims belted out an a capella version of "(It’s A) Monster’s Holiday" by Buck Owens.

That's hilarious, and it's honestly the best thing that could have happened in that situation. He gets a reminder about the perils of hot mics and doesn't have to apologize to the audience while calling a drive into deep left field by Nick Castellanos.

Best-case scenario.

Sims may have been in a good mood because he was calling one heck of a hockey game. The Admirals and Monsters battled it out into overtime. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the game didn't end in their favor as the Monsters won it thanks to an overtime goal from winger Jack Williams.