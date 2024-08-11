Agent’s Impersonation Of Rodney Hill Leads To Four Commitments In One Offseason

The explosion of college athletes who have entered the transfer portal, combined with players being allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness, has created a completely new mindset across the world. The two came together in a bizarre way in the case of current Arkansas running back Rodney Hill.

Hill spent the last two seasons at Florida State before announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Why did he transfer? According to the Fort Smith Southwest Times Record, he was forced to leave the Seminoles after it was discovered that his agent pretended to be Hill and contacted other programs.

"Not many people know, but my parents were running my money and stuff like that. My parents got a bad agent and he was texting other schools like he was me, so when that got back to the head coach, I had to leave Florida State," Hill told the paper.

That was only the beginning of his circuitous route to the Razorbacks.

The former 3-star prospect from Statesboro, Georgia, quickly transferred to Florida A&M - which, like Florida State, is also in Tallahassee. But Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons took the running backs coach job at Duke shortly after Hill joined the Rattlers, which gave Hill a chance to commit to another school. That school was further south in the Sunshine State - the Miami Hurricanes.

His commitment to the Hurricanes lasted just under two weeks, as he re-joined Florida A&M in late January. He wasn’t done moving zip codes. He re-entered the portal and emerged in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he is now practicing with coach Sam Pittman’s Hogs.

Hill considers his journey as a cautionary tale to other players.

"I know it's your parents and stuff like that, but sometimes you've got to handle it on your own," he told the Times Record. "Sometimes, like with my parents, I know they were trying to do the best thing for me, but sometimes you've got to take that on your own and gotta do it yourself. But to other kids, I'd just say you don't have to get an agent right now. Just wait."

Everybody’s story is different, and Hill’s plight isn’t the same thing that other players will go through. However, in this day and age of player movement, it’s a reminder that the current "wild, wild, west" in the college football world can create all kinds of dust-ups that seem impossible.

What is possible, though, is Hill’s chance to contribute to Arkansas this season. He is in the mix during fall camp to earn some carries for Piittman’s Razorbacks. Hill had 144 yards and one touchdown in four games for Florida State last season. The 5-foot-10, 186-pounder has the ability to be a weapon out of the backfield in the passing game and on special teams.

