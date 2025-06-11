We've Got A Tense Tennis Handshake With A Side Of French Expletives

Tennis is one of those country club sports — like golf, croquet and drinking by the pool — which means that 99.99% of the time, you're going to see nothing but class in a handshake.

But every now and then, there is that 0.01% where things go sideways, as was the case with this handshake between Italy's Fabio Fognini and France's Corentin Moutet after a match in Germany.

Moutet came out on top, and according to the Daily Mail, he capped off his win by pointing at himself and then hitting a ball into the crowd for a souvenir.

Something about this didn't sit well for Fognini — maybe he thought it was poor sportsmanship, perhaps he paid for the balls, so he didn't want Moutet winging them into the crowd —

It looked like that handshake went off without a hitch at first. It was nice and crisp, though both participants looked to be a little stiff, probably because at least one was full of rage.

That's when Fognini could be heard saying something in French, which was reportedly "Look at me, look at me!" That was kind of odd, because Moutet appeared to be looking right at him.

But it was after that when Fognini decided to really let 'er rip.

"Look at me, little pig! You're a piece of s--t!" he reportedly said in French.

Moutet didn't respond to any of it, which is always a heck of a lot easier to do when you've got the W.

It's not particularly clear what exactly set off Fognini, but there had to be something that had him that fired up after the match aside from just the fact that he had lost the match.

Both players have reportedly had tense moments in the past, but I think we can probably chalk this one up to the heat of competition.