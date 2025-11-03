Adrian Wojnarowski Wasn't Ejected From St. Bonaventure Game, Despite Viral Post Claim

In case you forgot, former ESPN NBA Insider Adrian "Woj" Wojnarowski left his media job last year to become the first-ever GM of St. Bonaventure men's basketball. In case you also forgot, Wojnarowski responded to a 2020 email from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and simply said, "F**k you."

Wojnarowski's past indiscretion probably helped a fake post make the rounds on Monday. A post on X by a purported college basketball reporter, Scott Hughes, claimed that Wojnarowski got into a verbal altercation with referees, and they had him kicked out of St. Bonaventure's first game of the season.

The Bonnies kicked off the 2025-26 campaign on Monday at the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon in Rock Hill, S.C. against Bradley. The fake report said Wojnarowski started chirping at the officials early in the game and refused to let up until he was escorted out of the arena by security.

Multiple outlets reported that the post was fake and the St. Bonaventure athletic department even issued a statement denying the "report."

I am not ashamed to say that when I first saw the viral post, I believed it. Part of the reason is because I worked at ESPN for many years, and Wojnarowski was at the company at the same time.

It was always funny to me how much fellow media members fawned over Wojnarowski. I met him several times when I worked there, and I found him to be insufferable. He was rude, entitled and extremely self-important. The report of him being tossed from a St. Bonaventure game for berating officials honestly seemed very believable to me.

As far as the game was concerned, St. Bonaventure beat Bradley, 69-63, despite being installed as slight underdogs. Gardner-Webb transfer Darryl "Buddy" Simmons led all scorers with 24 points to help Bonaventure start the season with a victory.

St. Bonaventure's next game comes at home on Nov. 8 against Canisius.