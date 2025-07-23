Adrian Peterson Training For Boxing Match With Man From Viral Poker Brawl

The Minnesota Vikings Legend has stepped into the ring before, but it didn't go well for him.

Earlier this year, Adrian Peterson threw hands with his opponent over a disagreement during a game of poker. And he plans to do it again — except this time, it'll be sanctioned.

The Minnesota Vikings legend has been hitting the gym, doing mitt work and is now training for a Celebrity Boxing event against his card-playing nemesis, Joe "Baby Joe" Castaneda.

On May 27, Peterson and Castaneda got into a fist fight at a Houston social club called JokerStars, and video of the altercation ultimately went viral.

Peterson later apologized, saying he "felt really bad" after the fight happened and had "regret" over the situation. The former NFL MVP said he and Castaneda are friends but that emotions got the best of them during the poker dispute.

"Me and the guy, we're cool. We've known each other. It was literally like a brother situation," Peterson told TMZ. "We agreed to disagree, we had our words and we threw blows — and that was it."

But you might as well make lemonade out of lemons, so Peterson and Castaneda agreed to throw punches again. Only this time, they'll be wearing gloves, and there will be rules.

Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman is still working out the details and has yet to announce a date or location for the fight.

This bout will be Peterson's second official boxing match, and he's probably hoping it goes a lot better than his first time in the ring. In 2022, Peterson faced fellow former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell knocked him out cold in the fifth round.

That's a tough look.

On one hand, at least this random poker player isn't the athletic specimen Bell is. But let's hope, for Peterson's sake, that he's learned how to block since then.