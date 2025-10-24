Adrian Kempe Brings The 'Horns Down' Taunt To The NHL In A Wild Moment

You would expect to see someone flash the "Horns Down" taunt at a Texas Longhorns football game. The last place you would expect to see it is in the NHL, a league with players that usually stay fairly stoic, even during the most hype moments on the ice.

Well, last night, Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe changed all that.

The Kings traveled to Dallas to take on the Stars in a clash of Western Conference powers. Three periods wasn’t enough to decide who left with the win and two points, so overtime ensued.

Just over 30 seconds into the final frame, Kempe got a pass from Quinton Byfield and snuck it past Jake Oettinger for the win. That’s when Kempe — a usually quiet personality on the ice - took off his right glove and flashed the famed "Horns Down" symbol at the disappointed Stars fans.

Savage. Absolutely savage. That celly will never get old, even if it's not done directly to Longhorns fans. And what better place to do it than in the heart of The Lone Star State?

Kempe said his teammates discussed doing it before puck drop.

"Something we came up with before the game. We all said, ‘If one of us scores, we have to do it,’ so I did," Kempe said.

He couldn’t have picked a better time to do it.

It was the second-straight game Kempe scored the winning goal. On Tuesday , he capped off a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues by scoring in overtime.

But all things considered, the one Kempe scored against the Stars was way better — all because he had a perfect celly.