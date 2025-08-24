Adorable Mariners Fan Was Completely Immersed In Devouring Popcorn

Is there anything cuter than toddler baseball fans? The short answer is no, and the longer answer is also no.

Toddlers are already incredibly adorable by nature (except when it's bedtime, then all bets are off). But when you see them at a ballpark supporting their team in the best sport in baseball, it just takes the cuteness to a completely different level.

Take today as an example. This little dude was minding his own business at T-Mobile Park watching the Mariners take on the Athletics . It's never a bad day to be at the park, but this dude’s day got so much better when he got a MASSIVE bag of popcorn and started chowing down.

I mean, does it get any cuter than that? Name me a happier person in the world than this dude.

There he was, at a baseball game, the sun shining on his face, face immersed in popcorn, completely oblivious to the cameraman pointing a massive telescope at him. I feel like the little man experienced a taste of what heaven will be like.

He picked a great game to go to as well (or rather, his parents did. He was taken there against his will, but it looks like he had a good time). The Mariners clobbered the visitors 11-4, and Cal Raleigh set the record for the most home runs by a catcher in a single season .

But all things considered, I think the popcorn was his favorite part. It's hard to think anything else was.