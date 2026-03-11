Adam Scott Shares Classic Bar Story Involving His Now-Wife From Before His Players Championship Win

Twenty-two years ago, Adam Scott was just another up-and-coming player getting his feet wet on the PGA Tour. Sure, plenty saw the potential in the tall and slender Australian, but countless promising players haven't managed to meet expectations throughout their careers. For Scott, however, 2004 proved to be his year of arrival.

Scott arrived at TPC Sawgrass for that year's Players Championship with a lone win on Tour to his name, before leaving the property a two-time winner after one of the more dramatic finishes in tournament history.

Standing in the fairway on the 18th hole on Sunday with a two-shot lead, the golf gods decided that was the moment to hit Scott with his worst swing of the tournament. The Aussie pulled his approach shot into the water, was forced to take a drop, and needed to get up and down to secure the win and avoid a playoff with Padraig Harrington.

Scott managed to drain a 10-footer for bogey to secure what stood as the biggest win of his career for nearly a decade until he won the 2013 Masters.

While the now 45-year-old has plenty of great memories involved with that particular week and The Players as a whole, a near-altercation at a random bar involving his now wife has stuck with him all these years.

"Yeah, I have funny stories from that week. Actually, my wife and I were dating at that point, all those years ago. She was here with me," Scott began while recalling the week that was in '04.

"I've told this before, but we had dinner on Thursday night after the first round somewhere across the street there in the shopping complex, and we were sitting at the bar eating and overheard the guys next to us, and he said, who is leading this tournament? And the guy looked at him and said some expletive no-name (laughing). And it was me. I shot 65 on Thursday. My wife, or girlfriend at the time, was ready to kind of jump in there and let him have it, but I held her back. But it was pretty funny. So it was good to go on and win and maybe get out of the no-name category."

Scott married Marie Kozjar in 2014, and while the couple has successfully lived a very private life away from the golf course, a story like this is a cool look into their life.

Based on the near dust-up at the bar in Ponte Vedra, it's hard to imagine Scott waited another decade before tying the knot, but to each his own.