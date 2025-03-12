Pro Golfer Adam Scott Talks Meeting With President Trump At White House

PGA Tour player Adam Scott had a great answer when asked about his recent visit to the White House.

Scott was part of the group of players who spoke with President Donald Trump in an effort to broker a deal to unify both the PGA Tour and LIV Tour. Along with Tiger Woods, Scott has been integral in conversations with the Saudi-backed PIF and finding a deal between the two sides.

"It’s just a positive thing that the President of the United States is such a lover of the game of golf and understands some of the challenges facing the professional game at the moment," Scott said after the meeting. "Given how things are sitting with the Department of Justice among the professional game, this is all crazy stuff, he’s a lover of the game and hopefully will be very helpful for the professional game and help everybody move forward."

READ: Adam Scott Details PGA Tour Meeting With Trump, Says President Can Be 'Helpful' To Get Merger Across The Line

He expanded on it during media availability ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, when he was asked by Claire Rogers about the "coolest thing" he experienced at the White House.

Adam Scott Gives Great Answer When Asked About Meeting With Donald Trump

"It was obvious to me very quickly when they were setting up for the Israeli delegation right after our meeting, and putting like, the Israeli flag and the U.S. flag and getting that room ready, that our conversation was pretty low in the importance of what was happening that day [laughing]."

"And really, the President had far more important things to focus on, and I encouraged him to go and do that well for everyone's sake after our meeting [smiling]."

For golf fans, it's been a source of recurring frustration that the game has still not come back together. Adding Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm, among others, back to the PGA Tour would make already strong fields that much better. But as Scott mentioned, it's important to have some perspective on where golf stands in the hierarchy of priorities at the White House.

Still, this is the difference between the Trump administration and Joe Biden. Biden could barely handle pre-scripted press conferences, scheduled maybe one or two events per day, and spent most of his time on a beach in Delaware. Trump is hosting the Israeli delegation and trying to get golf back together on the same day. It's amazing what a difference there is to have a president who isn't senile, isn't it?