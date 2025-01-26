Adam Schefter Crushed For Feeding Narrative That Referees Favor Chiefs

Do NFL referees favor Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs over other teams? Maybe, maybe not. But that hasn't stopped the chatter from building prior to the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, many NFL fans are just tired of seeing the Chiefs reach or win the Super Bowl year after year, so there's a conspiracy theory that it happens so frequently because the referees allow it to happen.

That feeds the idea the NFL, as a league, favors the Chiefs. Why? Well, they have a ton of star power with Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and Taylor Swift. Is it true that the league pushes for the Chiefs to win? Again, maybe, maybe not.

However, it's one thing for fans to bring up. It's another for the premier NFL reporter, Adam Schefter, to feed that narrative just hours before the Chiefs and Bills take the field in Kansas City for the AFC Championship.

Social media users immediately called out Schefter, suggesting that his post was irresponsible.

Tough look for Adam Schefter, who has had his professional integrity called out quite a few times over the past several years.

There's an argument to be made that we just don't need these "insiders" at all, since social media disseminates information in seconds.

Plus, as we've seen many times, these "insiders" get their information from people who have an agenda. Often times, the information comes from an agent – who wants to push his client's narrative forward – or a team "source" – who, obviously, has the team's interests at heart.

And guys like Schefter – who are extremely self-important – are more than willing to push whatever narrative that "source" wants as long as it means they get to keep pushing out these "scoops."

Since those "scoops" are becoming less and less valuable, Schefter has apparently turned his attention to social media engagement by pushing NFL conspiracy theories.