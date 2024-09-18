Social Media Rips Adam Schefter For Ridiculous Adrian Wojnarowski Retirement Post

ESPN NBA news-breaker Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the ultimate "Woj Bomb" on Wednesday when he abruptly announced his retirement from the company. Adam Schefter, a fellow ESPN news-breaker, tried to pay tribute to Wojnarowski for a storied career.

But it didn't go very well.

You see, the news-breakers fancy themselves as really, really important people with really, really hard jobs.

READ: ESPN Really Needs You To Know How Important Adam Schefter Is On NFL Free Agency Day

I've worked with both of them, and I would describe each as extremely self-important and not very enjoyable to be around.

Which is fine. Perhaps that's the attitude one needs to succeed at that job. Though, there's an argument to be made that we don't actually need anyone to do those jobs in the first place, but that's for another day.

Anyway, Schefter went on ESPN and explained why Wojnarowski decided to walk away from a multi-million dollar contract to take a job that probably won't pay 10% of that.

According to Schefter, it's because they live such a difficult life.

Predictably, social media users, including OutKick's own Joe Kinsey, flamed Schefter for basically trying to make it seem like making tens of millions of dollars as a sports reporter is too stressful.

Yeah, I'm with social media on this one. Firstly, I've missed plenty of holidays because I have to work. I've pretty much worked every Thanksgiving for the past 12 years and I make far less than six figures.

This is not unique to freaking sports news breakers. Give me a break.

Also, who the hell doesn't take their phone with them to the bathroom in 2024? You show me an American who says they don't, and I'll show you a liar.

As I mentioned in the introduction, these guys take themselves SUPER seriously. You can see it here in the way Schefter talks about it.

It's as if he thinks that without him the NFL would cease to exist or something.

I've got some breaking news for Adam Schefter: he needs the NFL and NFL fans far more than they need him. By like, a lot.

Adrian Wojnarowski retires and, guess what, the NBA is still going to exist. In fact, nothing is going to change.

If anything, maybe Schefter is realizing that once Woj is gone and nothing actually does change, that ESPN will figure out that they are paying him far more money than it should.

That might be the real story here.