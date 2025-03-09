Adam 'Pac-Man' Jones Reveals How He Never Got Caught By The NFL For Smoking Weed

You’re not supposed to smoke marijuana if you plan in the NFL. Adam "Pac-Man" Jones knew that - and still found a way to do it without being caught.

Jones revealed his secret on an episode of Deion Sanders’ Tubi show " We Got Time Today ." For 12 seasons , this guy played defensive back on four different teams - the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and Broncos. Jones admitted that he was smoking marijuana quite frequently while playing in the league. However, despite multiple drug tests, he never once got caught for his bad habits.

So how did he avoid the arm of the NFL’s justice even though he was hitting a blunt on the regular?

"People don't know how smart I am, but I could say it now, I don't play no more," Jones said via The Athletic . "I've never used my piss for a piss test. Not one time. Not one time."

The part that gets me about this is that Jones would have had to walk up to some of his teammates and literally ask them to give him a vial full of their urine. On top of that, his teammates would have had to say "I gotchu fam, here ya go." The NFL brotherhood has a different level of loyalty.

In the interview, Sanders said that that trick would never work in today’s NFL. But Jones held a different opinion.

"It can happen if you know what you're doing," Jones said . "Don't say it can't happen, Pop."

Maybe Jones could start his own drug-avoidance consultant agency in retirement. He certainly knows all the tips and tricks to be good at it.

Coincidentally, Pac-Man joined OutKick's Tyrus to discuss more about his marijuana use, his time in the league, a newfound love for golf, the story behind his unique nickname and how the game has helped shape him into a better father. Check it out now!