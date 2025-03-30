PGA Tour Player Makes Amends After Destroying Sprinkler During Tournament With Classy Gesture

Adam Hadwin, a winner on the PGA Tour, took out his frustrations on a sprinkler head after a poor hole during last week's Valspar Championship at Innisbrook. While video of the incident is hilarious, given that the sprinkler fought back and sprayed the golfer, he has since made amends with the grounds crew at the golf course with a classy move.

Playing the Par 4 10th hole in the second round, Hadwin hit a poor approach shot into the right rough, leaving him a difficult third shot from 45 yards over a greenside bunker.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

With his third shot, he found that greenside bunker, leading him to smack a nearby sprinkler head with his wedge. Upon making contact with the sprinkler, it exploded with water, leaving him a bit wet and certainly embarrassed, as maintenance at Innisbrook had to repair and shut off the sprinkler.

Hadwin made double bogey on the hole and ultimately missed the cut that Friday afternoon.

After cooling off, the Canadian did stereotypical Canadian things, paying for the repairs needed on the sprinkler, and picking up lunch for the entire grounds crew.

Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, who has become a bit of a legend on social media, responded to the post on social media, joking that "next we mill make amends with that sprinkler."

Besides being a former winner on the PGA Tour or now the player who assaulted a sprinkler head with a wedge in a Tour event, Hadwin may be best known for being the guy who was tackled by security while celebrating fellow Canadian Nick Taylor's victory at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.