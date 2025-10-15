Absence Of Chiefs Star Offensive Lineman Josh Simmons Has Become A Mystery

Kansas City players including Patrick Mahomes know details but won't discuss the matter publicly

When Josh Simmons unexpectedly missed Sunday night's game for the Kansas City Chiefs, it didn't raise a ton of eyebrows because coach Andy Reid said the team was aware he wouldn't be playing. But now, days later, we've got a full-blown mystery.

On Wednesday, Simmons was still absent from the team. And Reid didn't want to discuss the matter. And Drew Rosenhaus, the player's agent, didn't want to comment to any great extent.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Agent Rosenhaus: Personal Matter

"It's a personal matter," Rosenhaus told OutKick. "So I don't have a comment for you at this time."

It gets more murky. 

Not only did Reid not wish to discuss the matter on Wednesday, but he told reporters it is in general manager Brett Veach's hands.

"As far as Josh Simmons’ situation goes, I’m not going to comment on it today," Reid said. "Veach is handling everything there. And we’ll leave it at that."

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Andy Reid Not Providing Details

Reporters doing their jobs asked follow-up questions.

They asked if Simmons was at practice.

"I'm just going to let it go, here," Reid said.

And what about a timeline for a return?

No answer from Reid as he shook his head.

So, yes, a mystery.

And, look, NFL players are people just like everyone else. They have issues pop up. Sometimes it involves them personally. Sometimes it's a family matter.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Josh Simmons #71 of the Kansas City Chiefs during a game against the New York Giants on September 21, 2025 at MetLife Stadium.  (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Teams Often Explain Absences

But when private issues are not worrisome, teams find back-channel ways to communicate that, in order to prevent nothing getting portrayed as something. The Chiefs aren't doing that.

Why? 

One Chiefs source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the team is not able to say when Simmons will return – because no one is absolutely certain.

All the information that's out there is that Simmons left the club Sunday and went home to California. 

Details are, however, known by certain Kansas City players. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has benefited greatly from Simmons playing well early in his rookie campaign, is one of those.

And he's also one of those not discussing the matter.

(Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Mahomes Praying For Simmons

"I’ll keep conversations kind of between us," Mahomes said on Wednesday. "But I’m always praying for him. I’m praying for all my teammates, so I’m always praying for him. I’ll just keep everything else kind of private to us."

With the matter escalating to Veach getting involved, it's likely the matter is not going to be resolved immediately. Veach might need to make roster moves to account for the absence.

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.