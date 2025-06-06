Aaron Rodgers Hilariously Becomes Unintended Victim Of Trump/Elon Feud: REACTIONS

The internet is dragging Aaron Rodgers for perhaps the most poorly-timed signing announcement in NFL history.

Rodgers and the Steelers reached a one-year deal Thursday for him to become QB1 in Pittsburgh. The former Packers and Jets star loves attention.

He's a great football player, but he's also incredible when it comes to getting the spotlight on himself. I have no doubt he thought he'd dominate the news Thursday.

Little did he know what would unfold with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Social media mocks timing of Aaron Rodgers signing.

Instead of getting his moment in the sun, Rodgers signing was overshadowed by Musk and Trump going nuclear on each other all afternoon.

Musk decided to hop on X and drop a nuke claiming Trump is in the Epstein Files, and that's why they haven't been fully released. That claim, provided without proof, immediately became the top trending topic on the internet.

Social media had a day mocking the fact Rodgers was definitely waiting to soak up the news cycle only to get completely crushed and ignored.

Politics and the Trump/Musk feud aside, Aaron Rodgers waiting months and months to announce something we all knew was coming and barely moving the needle is hilarious.

Any other day and it would have dominated social media. He just chose to do it when the most powerful man in the world and the richest man in the world decided to spar.

Life sure comes at you quick.

Thursday will certainly go down as one of the most insane days ever on X. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.