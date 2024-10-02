Aaron Rodgers Says Jets Have Two Choices After Loss To Broncos, And He's Taking The 'F*** It' Route

There may not be a team in the NFL that we know less about through four games than the New York Jets. Opening the season with a 13-point loss in San Francisco felt expected, as were their back-to-back wins over Tennessee in New England given the Titans and Patriots are among the worst teams in the league. Then you have last week's game against Denver in disgusting conditions that saw the Broncos somehow escape with a 10-9 win.

The Jets have shown flashes, they've shown issues, and remain a question mark sitting at 2-2.

Speaking of questions, perhaps the biggest involving the Jets involves quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh. Most on the outside looking in assume that there is a rift between the two, but according to Rodgers himself, that isn't the case.

During his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,' Rodgers addressed the rumored rift head on and made it clear he's not getting caught up in talking points off the field. He also laid out the two choices the Jets can choose from this point forward, and he's taking the one that simply involves playing football and giving his team the best opportunity to win football games.

"There are always going to be messaging and narratives out there. You have two choices: ride the wave, but really a roller coaster, or you can just say fu-k it, I don’t care. I’m the latter; I do not get into the conversations going on outside the building about myself or the relationships I have," Rodgers told McAfee.

"The most important ones are looking a guy in the eye in the locker room or the meeting room and knowing you have each other’s backs. Rob and I have a great relationship. We have since day one when I got here."

While Jets fans may roll their eyes at Rodgers' claim that all is fine between himself and Saleh, those same Jets fans should be excited about the fact that Rodgers is saying "fu-k it," literally.

An angry Rodgers who is getting some motivation outside of the building - even if he claims he isn't paying attention to it - is a scary prospect for every team around the league.

The Jets were the most penalized team in the NFL a season ago and are on pace to be in that conversation again this year, but if they clean that up and can keep an angry Rodgers upright, it's hard not to like their chances down the line.