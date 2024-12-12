The Jets Are So Bad That Aaron Rodgers Is Publicly Acknowledging The Franchise May Be Under A 'Curse'

The New York Jets were eliminated from playoff contention after losing 32-26 to the Miami Dolphins last week, and with virtually nothing left to play for this season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has grabbed his readily available tinfoil hat and started talking about the franchise actually being cursed.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he and the team feel like something bad is liable to happen when they take the field given the losing history of the organization. This is when he decided to use the c-word while notably not saying the word ‘no.’

"It might be some sort of curse we’ve got to snap as well," Rodgers said. "Whatever the case, this team, this organization is going to figure out how to get over the hump at some point."

When Rodgers tore his Achilles after just a few plays in his Jets debut a season ago, you'd be hard-pressed to find a single football fan who wasn't thinking that the franchise was cursed.

This season, however, Rodgers has been under center in each of New York's 13 games and has led the team to a woeful 3-10 record. When asked about potential ways to turn things around, he shared a generic line about players being responsible for building the culture.

"The culture is built by the players," Rodgers said. "There’s a framework set down by the organization, by the upper ups, by the staff, but in the end it’s the players that make it come to life. At some point, everybody is going to have to figure out what that special sauce is to turn those games that should be wins into wins."

READ: Aaron Rodgers Continues To Shirk Responsibility For His Role In The Jets' Dysfunction

Some may read Rodgers' comments there and say that he's deflecting blame, while others may conclude that he's trying to motivate his teammates, which if that's the case it's too little way too late given the Jets' postseason dreams are dead and buried.

By missing the playoffs this season for what is the 14th straight year, the Jets are the not-so-proud owners of the longest postseason drought in North American major sports.