Aaron Rodgers' Middle-Finger Pregame Move Turns Into Bad Omen For Steelers In Chicago

Aaron Rodgers sat out to nurse a broken left wrist during his Pittsburgh Steelers' visit to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday, but in rather predictable fashion, the signal caller was still able to garner some headlines.

Moments before officially being ruled out against the Bears, Rodgers made a lap around Soldier Field, and made quite the entrance.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the veteran quarterback flipped off a couple of cameras that were filming him as he walked around the field. Graziano hilariously noted that he "used his right hand to flip the bird," which briefly gave Steelers fans a glimmer of hope that he may be able to give it a go in Chicago.

While it's most likely that Rodgers was simply messing around with a few cameras while showcasing his middle finger, it can not be lost that the man has earned the right to do just about anything inside the walls of Soldier Field.

In his 29 career starts against the Bears, Rodgers holds a record of 24–5 to go along with 64 touchdowns, his most against any other NFL franchise. It's not exactly an exaggeration to say that Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears.

In hindsight, Rodgers' pregame flipping of the birds did not bode well for his Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh managed to take a 21-17 lead into halftime, but couldn't keep things moving in the right direction in the second half with the Bears ultimately winning the contest 31-28.

Mason Rudolph started for Rodgers under center for the Steelers and put in a respectable day's worth of work, going 24-for-31 through the air for one touchdown and an early interception. On the other sideline, Caleb Williams and the Bears simply found a way to win, which has become a habit for the franchise that is all of a sudden 8-3 on the year, with six of those eight wins being by fewer than five points.