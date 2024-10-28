Aaron Rodgers Goes Full 'True Detective' With Incredible Postgame Quote: WATCH

Aaron Rodgers sounds a bit like Rust Cohle these days.

The Jets fell to 2-6 on the season after losing 25-22 to the Patriots on Sunday, and it appears the season is over for Rodgers and company.

Coming back from a 2-6 start is borderline impossible in the NFL. The hole is simply too deep at this point, but don't worry because Rodgers is out there sounding like a "True Detective" character.

Aaron Rodgers channels Rust Cohle after losing to the Patriots

Following the loss, Rodgers was asked if the team is going through a dark moment. Seems like a fair question, and Rodgers' answer didn't disappoint.

"I've been in the darkness. You've got to go in there, make peace with it," Rodgers responded with a completely straight face and zero signs of humor.

You can watch the truly incredible quote in the video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is that Aaron Rodgers or Matthew McConaughey's legendary "True Detective" character? If I just read the quote, I might not know.

Is Rodgers referring to his little retreats he enjoys taking or is this man battling demons the rest of us don't know about?

It's not clear, but what I do know is that comment could have come right out of Cohle's mouth in season one of the hit HBO series.

We've got a multi-millionaire NFL QB out here talking about darkness like he's confronting a battle with PTSD. I love it. I absolutely love it.

Rodgers would honestly be better off if he were Rust Cohle because the "True Detective" character ultimately came out on top. That's not going to happen with Rodgers and the Jets! At least he's entertaining during the downfall. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.