Aaron Rodgers Insists That Sunday's Steelers-Packers Game Is Not A Revenge Game For Him

For the second time this season, Aaron Rodgers is gearing up to face one of his former teams for the first time. However, perhaps unlike when he and the Steelers opened their season against the New York Jets, Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers isn't a revenge game for him.

At least, that's what he said.

Rodgers talked to the media on Wednesday about the Packers — the team he spent 18 years with and led to a Super Bowl win — paying a visit to Pittsburgh.

"I don’t have any animosity toward the organization," Rodgers said. "Obviously, I wish that things had been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization. This is not a revenge game for me. I’m just excited to see some of those guys and be on Sunday Night Football again."

Rodgers also talked about whether his view of the franchise had changed since he left to sign with the Jets in 2023.

"Absence makes the heart grow fonder, maybe," he said.

I can understand this to a degree. While Rodgers was sort of forced out when the team started looking to the future with Jordan Love, it was sort of a mutual parting of ways.

They didn't fly him across the country just to tell him that he was going in another direction, only to bring in Justin Fields like his other former team did.

But no matter the circumstances, doesn't every athlete want to beat their old team?

I think the answer is obviously yes.

Still, revenge game or not, it'll be interesting to see how this game pans out. The Steelers have surprised a lot of people this year, and this win would go a long way in extending their AFC North lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.