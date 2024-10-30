Watch Out, World, Aaron Rodgers Has Added A Cayenne Pepper 'Fountain Of Youth' Beverage To His Regimen

Aaron Rodgers may have discovered some secret sauce that turns back the clock, and it's only two ingredients.

Rodgers is not only an NFL quarterback who turns 41 years old in December, but someone who is fresh off of tearing his Achilles and dealing with other ailments he's picked up during the season. However, he's hoping this new "fountain of youth" he's been given to by teammate Thomas Morstead helps keep his body in check for the remainder of the season.

This new elixir is a combo of cayenne pepper and water, which according to some medical journals, does have a health benefit of delivering pain relief.

According to ESPN, Rodgers started sucking down cayenne and water before the New York Jets' Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots. After losing to arguably the worst team in the NFL, some may assume that Rodgers would nix the new concoction from his regimen, but he's continued to drink the mixture in the lead up to the Jets' Thursday night contest against the Houston Texans.

"T-Mo gave me a little fountain of youth," Aaron Rodgers said of Morstead. "He said he's been taking it for a while -- all legal, of course. ... [Maybe] that's why I've been feeling a little bit better."

Rodgers looked and sounded old both during and after the Jets' loss to the Patriots, but is hoping the new secret sauce gives him a bit of a spring in his step against Houston.

"I expect to be able to do a lot more this week," Rodgers said. "I'll be under center and, hopefully, back to my faster-than-Godchaux speed."

While Rodgers may not have looked too bad during the Jets' 2-2 start to the season, he's certainly struggled during the team's current four-game losing streak, having thrown seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

A loss at home to a banged-up Texans team on Thursday night and the Jets may as well become big-time sellers ahead of next week's NFL trade deadline.