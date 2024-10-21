Aaron Rodgers Sounds Like An Old Man While Admitting Jets' Energy Was Low Against Steelers

The one thing New York Jets fans should have been able to count on seeing from Aaron Rodgers and the boys Sunday night in Pittsburgh was the team to come out with energy and firepower. This is a franchise two weeks removed from firing its head coach and just days removed from acquiring a quote-unquote difference maker in wide receiver Davante Adams.

Instead, the Jets were the same old flat and uninspired Jets.

New York may have looked competent and confident on its second possession of the game during an 82-yard touchdown drive and held a two-point advantage at halftime, but in the second half when it mattered most, the team went and got outscored by the Steelers 24-0.

Rodgers, who threw two interceptions in his team's losing effort, admitted that the team's energy was "flat" both before the game and at the break despite the team leading the game at that point.

"I just felt like the energy, and it starts with me, the energy, for whatever reason, at halftime, was a little flat," Rodgers said, per the Jets' website. "I felt like it was flat before the game, too."

While you can easily make the point that Rodgers has ‘looked old’ out on the field this season, he hasn't necessarily sounded like a man who will soon turn 41-years-old, but he certainly does in this instance.

Rodgers admitting that he and his teammates lacked energy before and during a primetime game amid a three-game losing streak is a cause for concern, to put it mildly.

The Jets may still be among the most captivating teams in the league, but now it's for all the wrong reasons. They have an old quarterback, are 2-5 on the year, and can't find a way to show some firepower when they need it most.

A loss at New England this upcoming Sunday would signal that the wheels have officially fallen off.