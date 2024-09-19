Aaron Rodgers' Audibles Are Incredible: Watch How He Does It

The next time Aaron Rodgers appears to cough or scratch an itch at the line of scrimmage, defenders may want to pay better attention.

A new video breakdown by former player and NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho is making the rounds on social media showing just how good the New York Jets quarterback is at the line of scrimmage. It's the little things that separate the good from the great, something that Aaron Rodgers is, even if the haters out there want to keep demonizing him because of his personal beliefs.

RODGERS ALERTS TEAMMATES IN SUBTLE WAYS

Acho breaks down the minimal movements and ‘tells’ that Rodgers does to alert the Jets' offense as to what he's going to do. In the first example, Acho shows how Rodgers is alerting running back Breece Hall (who is lined up in the wide receiver position) that he's going to throw the ball to him. How does Rodgers do that? By pretending to shake a fly off of his right shoulder pad / sleeve, as Hall was lined up on the right side.

If that wasn't enough, Rodgers also brushes his left arm down as if he's scratching an itch down his arm - but in reality, that is actually telling his two other receivers to do a straight route.

The result?

Rodgers throws a perfect ball to Breece Hall in the end zone that couldn't have been drawn up by Rodgers more perfectly.

SIMPLE BUT BRILLIANT

In another example, Rodgers calls an audible at the line and signals to his running back that he wants him to run right based on how the Tennessee Titans linebackers were lined up. How did Rodgers do this? By pointing ever so slightly behind his back to the right so that the defense couldn't see it, but the running back did. Rodgers' scheme once again resulted in another touchdown for the Jets and a victory to make them 1-1 on the season.

Personally, I'm a sucker for things like this. It reminds me of when Cal Ripken Jr. would play shortstop and would either open or close his mouth while looking at the second baseman each time there was a runner on first base. What was Ripken doing? That's how he alerted the second baseman who would get the throw from the catcher if the runner tried stealing second.

Although Jets fans appreciated Emmanuel Acho's breakdown of Rodgers, some weren't so pleased as they didn't want future opponents to decipher some of the quarterback's subtle moves that could very well be play calls.

We'll see what Rodgers does tonight when the Jets host the New England Patriots for New York's home opener at MetLife Stadium. Who knows, maybe you'll be able to guess a play call as well by studying the quarterback! (Also, take Garrett Wilson Any Time Touchdown as a bet!)

