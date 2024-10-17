Aaron Judge, Stanton Go Back-To-Back, Guardians Stun Yankees In Wild Game Three

For several innings on Thursday night, it looked like the Cleveland Guardians were going to cruise their way back in the American League Championship Series. The New York Yankees entered game three with a 2-0 series lead, and even seemed to have put the struggles of superstar outfielder and likely AL MVP Aaron Judge behind them. With the game still fairly close at 4-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning on Tuesday, Judge launched a mammoth homer to right center field off reliever Hunter Gaddis.

But through the first seven innings of game three on Thursday, Judge and the Yankees offense once again went cold. He struck out in the top of the first inning, grounded out in the top of the third, and struck out again in the sixth. Even more concerning, his first inning strikeout came by chasing three straight pitches outside the zone for just the second time all season. All that changed in the eighth inning, however, with the game on the line against Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Rescue Game Three For The Yankees

After a walk to Juan Soto made Judge the tying run at the plate, manager Steven Vogt understandably turned to Clase to close the door. Through 74 appearances in the regular season, Clase had allowed just five runs and two home runs. Judge quickly fell behind in the count 1-2 and with his struggles in the postseason, it seemed a mere formality for Cleveland to take the lead into the ninth. Then the 32-year-old superstar sent a 99mph cutter out at 110mph to right field field for a stunning, game-tying homer.

Arguably the best hitter in baseball, being the best hitter in baseball. Still, the score was "only" tied, with Cleveland likely to bring the top of the lineup up in the bottom of the eighth. Until Giancarlo Stanton went back-to-back to continue his tremendous playoff run.

An absolutely stunning turn of events, when it seemed like Cleveland would finally get a foothold in the ALCS. Two home runs against Clase in 74 games, two home runs in two at bats in the most important at bats of the season. Tommy Kahnle and Luke Weaver worked around some traffic in the 8th inning, and sloppy defense from Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez allowed a fifth run to score for New York.

But the Guardians refused to go quietly. Weaver has been nearly unhittable since being made the closer in September. Yet he gave up a mammoth, game-tying home run to Jhonkensky Noel, one out away from effectively ending the series.

Amazing. In the bottom of the 10th, Cleveland got the leadoff runner on against Clay Holmes, and David Fry with two outs launched a clutch home run to left to win it.

One of the wildest games in postseason history comes to an end with a Guardians 7-5 win.

For Cleveland, game three was a must-win. There's been just one team in baseball history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series, and given the talent gap between the two teams, it would have been an even tougher hill to climb. Kyle Manzardo's two-run homer gave them their first lead of the series, and they tacked on an insurance run with an Andres Gimenez single in the sixth. They had the matchup they wanted, with Clase facing the Yankees best hitter. It just didn't work out. But what an incredible comeback, to fall behind to the Yankees, and beat their best relievers with two home runs in two innings.

It's also yet another example of how postseason narratives are often proven wildly wrong. Most experts or commentators constantly mention the importance of a strong bullpen. But Cleveland had arguably the best closer in baseball in the game with their season on the line, and he gave up a game-tying home run on a two-strike pitch. Luke Weaver, who's been as dominant as any reliever in baseball in the last month, gave up a monster home run of his own to send the game to extras. Clay Holmes, another top bullpen arm for New York, gave up the walk off, just one out away from extending the game.

Similarly, much has been made of Aaron Judge's struggles in the playoffs, with his average sitting at .143 this year before the eighth inning. Yet he came through with the biggest hit of the Yankees season. Though it all was for naught, thanks to the miraculous Cleveland comeback.

A wild game three, with back and forth swings and huge, season-changing home runs. Can't ask for anything more from postseason baseball.