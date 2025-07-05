Aaron Judge Was A Bloody Mess After Getting Hit In The Head By A Throw Between Innings

Things are really going south for the Bronx Bombers right now

The New York Yankees are in Queens this weekend to take on the New York Mets, and they got themselves a heck of a scare when superstar outfielder Aaron Judge had his face bloodied courtesy of a little friendly fire from shortstop Anthony Volpe.

According to The New York Post, the Yankees had lost five straight going into Saturday's game, including the first game of the series on Friday night, and just after the bottom of the fourth inning had wrapped up, Judge jogged to the visitors' dugout from right field.

He's made that jog so many times that you'd have to assume he's on autopilot. Not too many variables get thrown into the mix.

Balls aren't normally thrown in either, but that's what happened when Volpe tossed a ball toward him from foul territory just past third base.

Now, at this point, Judge was still in the outfield and just about to step into the infield beyond second base and he must not have seen it coming because the ball clobbered him right in the face.

The impact broke Judge's sunglasses (thankfully he can afford to replace them, although he might be giving Anthony Volpe an invoice for them), and the ball or perhaps the glasses shrapnel cut Judge above the eye.

The top of the fifth passed quickly, and fortunately, Judge was able to return to action, but did so with a bandage over his wound.

Not to pick this apart like it's the Zapruder film too much, but if you look at where the shadows are, they appear to be pointed in nearly the exact opposite direction from where the ball came from.

This would mean that the sun was sitting just above the grandstands along the third baseline and Judge was running right into it. So, it would've been hard for him to see a ball and he'd be likely to lose it in the sun.

That, or he probably didn't expect his teammate to lob a ball into the infield for what seems like no reason.

To make matters even worse, the Yankees have now lost six straight after falling to the Mets, 12-6.