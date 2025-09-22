Aaron Glenn Rejects 'Same Old Jets' Label After 0-3 Start

The New York Jets head coach wants everyone to tone down the negativity, despite the team's winless record.

Aaron Glenn would like everyone — fans, media, maybe even a few of his own players — to take a deep breath and quit panicking about the New York Jets' 0-3 start.

"You just said we’re 0-3, we’re 0-3. How many more games do we have left? That speaks for itself," Glenn said after Sunday’s gut-punch loss to the Buccaneers. "We have a lot of games to go play, and you can build on this. You can build on this."

That’s solid coach speak, of course, but still a bold declaration for a team that’s already found three distinct ways to lose. In Week 1, the Jets blew a late lead and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-32. In Week 2, they got steamrolled by the Buffalo Bills, 30-10.

Then came Sunday’s collapse — a 29-27 loss in Tampa that featured one of the most Jets endings imaginable. After rallying from a 17-point deficit and taking the lead with a blocked field goal return touchdown, the Jets let Baker Mayfield march down the field to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired.

RELATED: Baker Mayfield Calls Out Ex-Coach Steve Wilks After Beating Jets

"We're not the same team as, like everyone says, [the] ‘same old Jets,’" Glenn said. "These guys are going to fight no matter what the situation is. There's no give-up to them.

"I hate that term, and I really don't know what that term means, but I know this: They're not the 'same old Jets.' All right?"

All right. Except there's no stat for moral victories, and right now, Gang Green is winless. This is now the fifth time since the start of last season the Jets have lost a game in the final two minutes. That’s more than any team in the league.

Still, Glenn isn’t letting the "New York negativity" get to him.

"The one thing I don't do, which I understand the New York media tries to do, is the negative parts of it. I'm not going to be that way. I'm going to let you guys deal with that," Glenn said. "We're going to look at the things that we did well; we're going to continue to push forward because we're going to improve.

"We're going to make sure we get over that hump. I do know that."

The good news for Glenn and the Jets is that they have the stinky 0-3 Dolphins coming up next on Monday Night Football — a primetime matchup that promises to be zero fun for everyone involved.