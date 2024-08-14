Aaron Boone's Favorite Yacht Rock Bands List Will Infuriate Steely Dan Fans

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone joined OutKick's brand new ‘The Ricky Cobb Show’ to talk about all things, but it was his love of a particular type of music style that has the people talking and will anger a certain fanbase as well.

Forget the balls and strikes of baseball, we're talking about Yacht Rock this morning, as Boone's eyes immediately opened wide when Cobb showed him a list of the top yacht rock artists and asked him to rank them.

Hell, I haven't seen this much excitement from Boone since he was thrown out for the 39th time in his career - just one behind the all-time managerial toss record! As a frustrated Yankees fan whose favorite sports moment ever was being a Fordham student at a bar on 161st Street in the Bronx when Boone hit that home run against the Red Sox in the 2003 ALDS, I commend you for showing emotion, Aaron. Just please manage the bullpen better.

"My go-to, without a question, absolutely No. 1 is Hall and Oates," the Yankees manager began. "If I'm on a deserted island and I have on playlist to go with they are who I'd take. There's just so many songs that go together, give me Hall and Oates all day long."

COULD AARON BOONE RECONCILE HALL AND OATES?

Like putting Gerrit Cole as the Yankees ace, Boone is spot on with Hall and Oates being the GOAT of the aycht rock. Sixteen Top 10 hits isn't too shabby - hell, it may be the equivalent of Cole's multiple Cy Young Awards. Unfortunately though, Darryl Hall and John Oates absolutely despise each other and the drama has gotten pretty ugly. Maybe they need a manager like Boone to bring them together and remind them about their love for the game… of music. Some sports beat reporters would even say that Boone may have some availabilities in the near future if the Yankees don't go all the way this year.

Cobb and Boone continued with their list of favorite yacht rock artists with all the expected names.

"Number 2, I'm going to go with Michael McDonald; he's sneaky, he falls into that Bob Segar category a little bit, just sneaky with a lot of great songs. He runs together with the Doobie Brothers a little bit, and sometimes I get that about where it ends, where it begins," Boone continued before adding that "Kenny Loggins, the father of the movie anthems, I mean you can't go wrong there."

Boone then followed up his favorite yacht rock list with Toto - a fair choice simply because of ‘Africa,’ am I right, people?!

The Yankees manager's yacht rock rankings continued with Christopher Cross, Doobie Brothers before blasting Steely Dan and making sure everyone knew that they were last on his list - saying it twice! Damn, Aaron - giving Mr. Dan the Toronto Blue Jays AL East worst comparison, you feisty man!

Overall, not a bad ranking by Boone, although he should have added that Orleans - Still The One is not only the best yacht song, but a top song of all time contender. I mean that song is an absolute classic!

You can watch The Ricky Cobb Show's full interview with Aaron Boone here and make sure to tune in live every day at 11am Eastern!

And hopefully, Aaron Boone is Still The One when it comes to Yankees manager at the end of the season!

