A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts Right The Ship After Drama-Filled Week

Heading into today’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles had an A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts problem. At least, that’s what we thought.

Earlier this week , Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham made it seem as though the wide receiver (Brown) and quarterback (Hurts) were on thin ice in their relationship. The passing attack has been stagnant this season, and when Brown doesn’t get the ball, he gets dramatic. After an iffy performance in a win against the Carolina Panthers last week ( he only had four catches for 43 yards ), things had the potential to go sideways.

But it seems that these two have put any differences behind them thanks to a good ol’ fashion dance-off.

Towards the end of the first quarter, Hurts and Brown connected for a five-yard touchdown. That alone would be a good sign, but the post-score dance moves they pulled off in sync were a much more welcoming sign for Philly fans.

Fox Sports’ Kevin Burkhardt observed that the two were doing the "Rollin’" with Kid n’ Play dance, and I can’t say he’s wrong.

The two had a phenomenal day against the Steelers, with Hurts finding Brown for eight catches, 110 yards and the touchdown. I think it's safe to say that the dance off is a good sign that the two have resolved their potential differences, and are back to focusing on tearing apart defenses.

And that's bad news for everyone else in the league.