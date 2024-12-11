Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown Address 'Strained' Relationship

The Philadelphia Eagles have regressed in their passing attack this season, leading to some strain between quarterback Jalen Hurts and top wideout AJ Brown.

Philly has no problem winning games this season, going 11-2 so far, but Brown isn't so content about his waning production, which led to some finger-pointing at Hurts after their latest win over the Carolina Panthers.

Making matters worse was injured team veteran Brandon Graham, who commented on Monday night that Hurts and Brown don't share the same amicable relationship that they once did.

The Philly media pounced on Brown's postgame complaints and Graham's comments. Speaking on the potential of trouble in paradise, Hurts and Brown said on Wednesday that everything is "good."

Even Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had to step in to speak with the teammates.

"BG was just being BG," Brown said on Wednesday (relayed by ESPN) regarding Brandon Graham's comments.

"He's emotional. In that case, he just misspoke. Me and Jalen are good," Brown added.

Hurts also called his relationship with Brown "good" when asked about the wideout's tacit jabs.

Brown gave a one-worded answer ("Passing") when asked about the Eagles' biggest problem. He led the Eagles in receiving against Carolina, catching all four of his targets for 43 yards.

Brown does have a point about Hurts' sliding production this year. Hurts has cracked 250 yards passing in only three games this season.

"They perceived what I said about passing and felt like it was an attack on Jalen," Brown noted, "and that's what [Graham] did. Me and Jalen's relationship is personal. …

"And here we go again. It's something that we can correct right now while we have the opportunity."

Is this another flare-up by AJ Brown or a sign of real trouble in the Eagles locker room?

"We are moving on," Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said. "It's the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, not the A.J. Brown and Jalen show. It is the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's it."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com