76ers' Jared McCain Rocks Caitlin Clark Hoodie In Indy Ahead Of Game Against Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain made a bold fashion choice ahead of Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. And this time, it wasn't a fresh set of painted fingernails.

McCain rolled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis wearing a Caitlin Clark hoodie.

The Sixers' official X account posted photos of the former Duke Blue Devil's arrival and tagged the Indiana Fever with the caption, "when in @CaitlinClark22's city we show respect."

It's worth noting that Philadelphia doesn't have a WNBA franchise. But some 76ers fans in the comments weren't happy with their team showing love to the opposing city's squad. The Pacers and Fever are under the same ownership and both play at Gainbridge.

As for McCain, he's settling into his new role in the NBA. The 20-year-old was a consensus five-star recruit heading into his one season at Duke and made the 2024 ACC All-Rookie team. The 6-foot-3 guard has played a little bit of garbage time in Philadelphia's first couple of games, but he's still getting used to the speed of the pro game.

"I think that the game is definitely faster," McCain said, via USA TODAY. "A lot faster than college, in general, but even faster than summer league so it’s just up and down, gotta know — you gotta rotate on the fly. Like, you gotta know exactly what you’re doing and in a split second, it could switch very quickly, but I think talking to my coaches, it’s gonna slow down. It takes time, but I’ll learn."

It's been a good week for McCain as he just signed a footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand.